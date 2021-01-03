Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $1.99 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005895 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $7.10 million and $1,525.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00128582 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,559,647 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.