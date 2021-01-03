DigitalBits Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $424,592.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market cap of $8.44 million and $424,592.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00267842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.01213616 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001868 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

