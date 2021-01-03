DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Reaches $20.50 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $54,777.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $148.88 or 0.00456259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00036714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00257741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.18 or 0.01964970 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 137,677 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.