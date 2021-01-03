Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average is $203.76. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.