Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DFIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

