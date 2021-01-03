Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
DFIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $20.33.
In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
