Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $54.71 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.