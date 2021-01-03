DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 1.5%

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €34.80 ($40.94) and last traded at €34.80 ($40.94). Approximately 56,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.32 ($41.55).

DWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.55 ($42.99).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.25 and its 200 day moving average is €32.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

