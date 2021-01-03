Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Trading Up 1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) shares were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 46,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 35,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

