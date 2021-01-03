Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Trading Down 1.3%

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 535 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 546 ($7.13). Approximately 121,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 441,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £940.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 536 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 480.11. The company has a current ratio of 26.56, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

In related news, insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total value of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

