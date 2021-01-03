EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 7,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,660. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $67.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

