Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of EKSO opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at $630,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.