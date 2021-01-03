Electra (ECA) Achieves Market Cap of $415,172.58

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Electra has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $415,172.58 and approximately $2,474.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,599,751,143 coins and its circulating supply is 28,732,594,590 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

