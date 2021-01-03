Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Director Buys C$409,400.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.85.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.63.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

