Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $42.18 on Friday. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Energizer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

