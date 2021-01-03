Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WATT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

