EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLC. BidaskClub lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Shares of ENLC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 118.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 41,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.