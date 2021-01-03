Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Down 1.8%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.08. 255,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 311,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.06% of Entera Bio worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.