Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 173.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.67 ($2.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

EQN remained flat at $GBX 110.40 ($1.44) during trading hours on Thursday. 266,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,151. The firm has a market cap of £403.38 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. Equiniti Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.15.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

