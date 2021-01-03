Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 173.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.67 ($2.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

EQN remained flat at $GBX 110.40 ($1.44) during trading hours on Thursday. 266,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,151. The firm has a market cap of £403.38 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02. Equiniti Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.15.

Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Analyst Recommendations for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) (LON:EQN)

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group plc (EQN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.