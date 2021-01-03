ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $23,145.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00264440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00025435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $611.48 or 0.01904466 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

