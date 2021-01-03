Eric Branderiz Sells 54,382 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENPH stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $189.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

