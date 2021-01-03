Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $245.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average is $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $256.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

