Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Raises Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $245.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.50. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $256.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

