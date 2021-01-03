Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $367.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.75 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $375.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

ESS stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.42. 316,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.