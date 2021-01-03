Ether-1 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,945.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $591,073.55 and $83,945.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,200,063 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.