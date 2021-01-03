Etherparty (FUEL) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $234,363.95 and $50,401.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00271817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $687.74 or 0.02098754 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

