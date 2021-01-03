EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,778.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,554.90 and approximately $53,778.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00034738 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001575 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

