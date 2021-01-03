Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 85.6% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $46.86 million and $44.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,890,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,951,254,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bancor Network, BigONE and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

