Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Receives €25.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €25.93 ($30.50).

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of EVK traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €26.68 ($31.39). 248,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.89. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

