Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Receives €25.93 Average PT from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.93 ($30.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.44 ($0.52) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €26.68 ($31.39). 248,448 shares of the company traded hands. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.89.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

