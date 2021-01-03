F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 366,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,378 shares of company stock worth $3,407,764 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.