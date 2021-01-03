Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 0.4%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. 886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

