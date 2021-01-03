Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce sales of $33.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $28.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $130.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.80 million to $132.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $135.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 578.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

