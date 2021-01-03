FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.