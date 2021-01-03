Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce $82.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.70 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Fastly posted sales of $58.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $290.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

NYSE FSLY traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. 3,331,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $8,874,491.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,615,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,681 shares of company stock valued at $52,289,751. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fastly by 676.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,180.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 149,975 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

