FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,997 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 207,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

