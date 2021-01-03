Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $42.58 million and $5.35 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, BitMax, BiKi and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00266887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020840 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BitAsset, Binance, BiKi, IDEX, Bittrex, Korbit, Coinall, Hotbit, KuCoin, BitMax, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, MXC, WazirX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

