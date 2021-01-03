FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

FibroGen stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,419 shares of company stock valued at $515,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

