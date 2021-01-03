Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $9.75. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 53,600 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.87.

About Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

