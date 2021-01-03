FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCBBF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

