First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Receives C$18.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.47.

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.25. The company has a market cap of C$15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.8139733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

