First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:FIF opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

