First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
NYSE:FIF opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
