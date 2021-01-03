FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

