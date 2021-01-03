FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLT stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average is $252.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

