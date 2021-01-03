Flit Token (FLT) Market Cap Hits $703.87

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $703.87 and approximately $4,290.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00477183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,259.07 or 1.01099240 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008253 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016252 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004114 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017832 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001807 BTC.
- Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002455 BTC.
About Flit Token
Buying and Selling Flit Token
