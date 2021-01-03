FREE Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. FREE Coin has a market cap of $1.69 million and $22,444.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00112240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00157135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00485861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00261337 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018112 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

