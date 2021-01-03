Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.56. 55,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,173. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth $31,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.