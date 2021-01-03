Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Friday, reaching €37.84 ($44.52). 1,072,853 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

