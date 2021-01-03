Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

