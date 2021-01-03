Friendz Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $46,322.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,136,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.