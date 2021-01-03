Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,514.98 or 0.97579387 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,941,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,371,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

